- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Porifera and Cnidaria: Videos & Practice Problems
Under mild stress conditions, coral may develop bright blue, pink, purple, or yellow instead of white, a phenomenon known as:
Match each sponge component with its contribution to nutrient distribution:
Match each defensive or feeding structure with its correct description:
Match each anatomical term with its fluid-dynamics function in simple animals:
Which of the following characteristics justifies the classification of Porifera as animals?
How do Porifera contribute to genetic diversity through their reproductive strategy?
Which of the following best describes the process of phagocytosis in sponges?
What is a distinguishing feature of the radial symmetry found in Cnidarians compared to bilateral symmetry?
How does the hydrostatic skeleton benefit Cnidarians in their aquatic environment?
Which of the following best describes the adaptive advantage of the medusa form in the life cycle of Cnidarians?