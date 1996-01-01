Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs.
The scientists also measured the activity of Na+/K+-ATPase, in the gills of the fish exposed to aluminum and compared it to that of the control fish. What do you suppose were their results? Explain.
