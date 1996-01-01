Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology42. Osmoregulation and ExcretionOsmoregulation and Excretion
To test the hypothesis that mussels are osmoconformers, researchers exposed mussels to water of varying osmolarities and then drew hemolymph samples from the mussels. Graph the data provided here. Put the independent variable on the x--axis and the dependent variable on the y-axis. Is the researchers’ hypothesis supported by the data? Explain.

