Local conditions such as heavy rainfall or the removal of plants may limit the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, or calcium available to a particular ecosystem, but the amount of carbon available to the system is seldom a problem. Why?
A
Organisms do not need very much carbon.
B
Plants can make their own carbon using water and sunlight.
C
Plants are much better at absorbing carbon from the soil.
D
Symbiotic bacteria help plants capture carbon.
E
Many nutrients come from the soil, but carbon comes from the air.