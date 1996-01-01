General Biology
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Problem
How would you respond to this reasoning? Oxygen is not a greenhouse gas; therefore, gases containing oxygen—such as ozone, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide—are not greenhouse gases either.
A
True. It is impossible for a gas containing oxygen to be a greenhouse gas.
B
True. Because oxygen is not a greenhouse gas, it is unlikely to combine with anything at a higher level of organization to form a greenhouse gas.
C
True. Compounds display emergent properties that are very similar to those of the elements that form them.
D
False. Compounds can have emergent properties that are very different from those of the elements that form them.
