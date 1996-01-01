General Biology
Back
16. Regulation of Expression
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
Problem
Which of the following is/are involved in controlling eukaryotic gene expression?
A
DNA packing
B
Transcriptional regulation
C
mRNA processing
D
Methylation of DNA
E
All of the listed responses are correct.
