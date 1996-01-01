Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Muscle cells differ from nerve cells mainly because they a. express different genes. b. contain different genes. c. use different genetic codes. d. have unique ribosomes.

Similar Solution
clock
40s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.