General Biology45. Nervous SystemNeurons and Action Potentials
3:26 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

Anesthetics block pain by blocking the transmission of nerve signals. Which of these three chemicals might work as anesthetics? (Choose all that apply and explain your selections.) a. a chemical that prevents the opening of voltage-gated Na+ channels in membranes b. a chemical that inhibits the enzymes that degrade neurotransmitters c. a chemical that blocks neurotransmitter receptors

2:14m

Nervous System

