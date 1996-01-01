Anesthetics block pain by blocking the transmission of nerve signals. Which of these three chemicals might work as anesthetics? (Choose all that apply and explain your selections.)
a. a chemical that prevents the opening of voltage-gated Na+ channels in membranes
b. a chemical that inhibits the enzymes that degrade neurotransmitters
c. a chemical that blocks neurotransmitter receptors
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter