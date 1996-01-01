Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology45. Nervous SystemNeurons and Action Potentials
Problem 8
Textbook Question

SCIENTIFIC THINKING A proposal to test an SSRI in a large number of individuals with depression was submitted to the FDA. Through random assignments, half of the patients would be controls, receiving nothing at all, and half the patients would receive the drug in pill form. Patients in both groups would note changes in their own mood in a daily journal. What flaw(s) do you note in this experimental design?

