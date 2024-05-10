50. Population Ecology
Population Sampling Methods
When calculating population size with the mark and recapture method, which of these assumptions must be made?
A
Marked individuals are more likely to migrate out of the habitat than unmarked individuals.
B
Marked individuals have the same probability of being captured as unmarked individuals.
C
Some individuals will immigrate into the population between the first & second capture.
D
All of the above.
