You & your team of population ecologists capture 16 turtles in Lake Springfield, mark each of them with a dot of waterproof paint on their shell & release them back into the lake. One week later you go back to Lake Springfield & capture 4 turtles that have been marked with paint, & 22 that are unmarked. Estimate the total population size of turtles in Lake Springfield.
A
124
B
88
C
62
D
104
