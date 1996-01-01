General Biology
Back
20. Development
Developmental Biology
Problem
Instead of developing a head and a tail, an abnormal
Drosophila
embryo develops two tails. This is most likely due to __________.
A
apoptosis
B
a mutation in an operon
C
a failure involving post-transcriptional modification of mRNA
D
destruction of the RNA polymerase molecules responsible for the transcription of genes that encode head-related proteins
E
a mutation in a maternal effect gene
Related Videos
Related Practice
