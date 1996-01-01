Evaluate these statements about regulation of the lac operon. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F The lac operon is transcribed at the highest rate when extracellular glucose and lactose are abundant.
T/F The repressor protein is bound to DNA of the operator when lactose is present.
T/F A mutation in the operator is likely to prevent transcription of the lac operon under any condition.
T/F A mutation that alters the catabolite activator protein is predicted to alter the regulation of many different operons.
