Problem
Active transport requires an input of energy and can also generate voltages across membranes. Based on this information, which of the following statements is true?
A
Active transport can use ATP as its energy source and ensures that there is no voltage across the cell membrane.
B
Active transport moves solutes down their concentration gradients and always uses ATP as the source of energy to do this.
C
Active transport uses channel proteins and ensures that the interior of the cell is always positive compared to the exterior of the cell.
D
The source of energy for active transport of a solute up its gradient can be ATP or a concentration gradient of a second solute. This second gradient of solutes maintains no net difference in voltage across the membrane.
E
The sodium-potassium pump hydrolyzes ATP and results in a net positive change outside the cell membrane.