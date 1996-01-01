Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology18. BiotechnologyIntroduction to DNA-Based Technology
Problem 16
Textbook Question

SCIENTIFIC THINKING Scientists investigate hypotheses using a variety of methods, depending on the circumstances behind the research. Human nutrition studies (such as those studying whether GMO foods have any health effects) are particularly problematic. Can you design a hypothetical human nutrition study to test whether GMO corn is less healthy than traditional corn? Can you identify real-world problems that may interfere with your design and confound your results?

