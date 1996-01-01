Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology18. BiotechnologyIntroduction to DNA-Based Technology
1:21 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook Question

The fruits of wild species of tomato are tiny compared with the giant beefsteak tomatoes available today. This difference in fruit size is almost entirely due to the larger number of cells in the domesticated fruits. Plant biologists have recently discovered genes that are responsible for controlling cell division in tomatoes. Why would such a discovery be important to producers of other kinds of fruits and vegetables? To the study of human development and disease? To our basic understanding of biology?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:30m

Watch next

Master Introduction to DNA-Based Technology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.