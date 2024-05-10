15. Gene Expression
Mutations
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.
Replacement of a codon specifying a hydrophilic amino acid with a codon that specifies a hydrophobic amino acid.
Replacement of a codon which codes for an amino acid with a stop codon.
The change of a codon specifying a specific amino acid important for the active site of the protein.
Replacement of a codon specifying an amino acid with a redundant codon specifying the same amino acid.
