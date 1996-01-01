Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
When solid tumors of animals reach a certain size, the center of the tumor begins to die. To prevent this, the tumor can recruit new blood vessels. What purpose does the recruitment of blood vessels to growing tumors serve?
A
It supplies a non-oxygen electron acceptor to cells so that the cells can respire anaerobically.
B
It supplies oxygen so that aerobic cellular respiration can occur instead of fermentation.
C
It supplies glucose to the rapidly dividing cells of the tumor.
D
It supplies a non-oxygen electron acceptor to cells so that the cells can respire anaerobically, and it supplies oxygen so that aerobic cellular respiration can occur instead of fermentation.
E
It supplies oxygen so that aerobic cellular respiration can occur instead of fermentation, and it supplies glucose to the rapidly dividing cells of the tumor.