When hybrids produced in a hybrid zone can breed with each other and with both parent species, and they survive and reproduce as well as members of the parent species, one would predict that
a. the hybrid zone would be stable.
b. sympatric speciation would occur.
c. reinforcement of reproductive barriers would keep the parent species separate.
d. reproductive barriers would lessen and the two parent species would fuse.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Biological Species with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter