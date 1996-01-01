Which of the following factors would not contribute to allopatric speciation?
a. A population becomes geographically isolated from the parent population.
b. The separated population is small, and genetic drift occurs.
c. The isolated population is exposed to different selection pressures than the parent population.
d. Gene flow between the two populations continues to occur.
