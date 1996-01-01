Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology
23. Speciation
Species
Problem 12b
Which of the following factors would not contribute to allopatric speciation? a. A population becomes geographically isolated from the parent population. b. The separated population is small, and genetic drift occurs. c. The isolated population is exposed to different selection pressures than the parent population. d. Gene flow between the two populations continues to occur.

