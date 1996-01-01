General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Introduction to Mendel's Experiments
Problem
Physically, what
are
different alleles?
A
Different alleles are different DNA sequences found at the same locus on sister chromatids.
B
Different alleles are different particles found in gametes.
C
Different alleles are different phenotypes for a particular character.
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Different alleles are different DNA sequences found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes.
