General Biology48. EcologyEcology
Problem 19
In the climograph below, biomes are plotted by their range of annual mean temperature and annual mean precipitation. Identify the following biomes: arctic tundra, coniferous forest, desert, grassland, temperate forest, and tropical forest. Explain why there are areas in which biomes overlap on this graph.

