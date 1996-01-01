In the climograph below, biomes are plotted by their range of annual mean temperature and annual mean precipitation. Identify the following biomes: arctic tundra, coniferous forest, desert, grassland, temperate forest, and tropical forest. Explain why there are areas in which biomes overlap on this graph.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ecology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter