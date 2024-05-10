48. Ecology
Introduction to Ecology
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is generally considered true of an ecosystem?
A
Ecosystems consist only of plants, animals & fungi in an environment.
B
Energy in an ecosystem is transferred from predators down the food chain to producers.
C
Ecosystems take up relatively small areas, always less than 1 square kilometer.
D
Ecosystems consist of biotic (e.g. plants, animals) & abiotic (e.g. water availability, soil composition) factors
