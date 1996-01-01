General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
DNA Repair
Problem
As a result of proofreading by DNA polymerases, the overall error rate in the completed DNA molecule is approximately __________.
A
1 error per 100 nucleotides
B
1 error per 1,000 nucleotides
C
1 error per 1,000,000 nucleotides
D
1 error per 1,000,000,000 nucleotides
E
1 error per 10,000,000,000 nucleotides
