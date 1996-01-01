General Biology
38. Animal Form and Function
Animal Tissues
Problem
The body tissue that consists largely of material located outside of cells is a. epithelial tissue. b. connective tissue. c. muscle tissue. d. nervous tissue.
Similar Solution
2m
