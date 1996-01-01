Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology41. Immune SystemAdaptive Immunity
3:46 minutes
Problem 14a
Compare the outcomes of two different cases of infectious diseases in a community. Case 1: A man with an infectious disease enters a community where the disease has not previously occurred. Case 2: A man with an infectious disease enters a community where almost everyone has been vaccinated against the disease.

