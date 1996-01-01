One of the key difficulties in the development of anti-HIV drugs is the fact that HIV only infects humans. This precludes the testing of drugs in animals and instead requires that drugs be tested on volunteer human subjects. The developing world (particularly sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia) has the highest rates of HIV infection. Consequently, drug companies frequently conduct studies in these regions. Some people decry such tests, fearing that drug companies may profit hugely from the use of economically disadvantaged people. Others counter that such tests are the only way to find new and cheaper drugs that will ultimately help everyone. What do you think are the ethical issues surrounding trials of anti-HIV drugs in the developing world? Which side do you think has the more morally compelling argument?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Adaptive Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter