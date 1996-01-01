After Watson and Crick solved the structure of DNA, a major question was how is DNA replicated? Three basic models were proposed? The first was called the Conservative model. And the Conservative model says that if you have this molecule of DNA to make a copy of it, you're just gonna make an exact copy of the entire molecule. Now, if you do it this way, you're gonna end up with one new DNA molecule and one old DNA molecule. It's called the Conservative model because that original DNA molecule was conserved throughout the entire replication process. Our next model is the semiconservative model. The semiconservative model says that you're gonna take this molecule of DNA and you're gonna split it into its two DNA strands and you're gonna make a copy of each. This is gonna end up with two DNA molecules and both molecules will have one new DNA strand and one old DNA strand. It's called the semiconservative model because half of that original DNA molecule is conserved in each of the new DNA molecules. Then finally, we have the dispersive model. The dispersive model says that you are just gonna end up with a big old mix of DNA in all the different DNA strands. Now Watson and Crick, when they proposed their structure said that it strongly suggested that the semiconservative model of DNA replication was correct. And in 1958 experiments by Meselsohn and Sta confirmed that today, we know that all DNA replication occurs through a semiconservative process.