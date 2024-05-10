14. DNA Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication
Multiple Choice
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for removing RNA primers and replacing them with DNA?
Multiple Choice
The removal of the RNA primer and addition of DNA nucleotides to the 3' end of Okazaki fragments in its place is carried out by __________.
Multiple Choice
Once the DNA at the replication fork is unwound by helicases, what prevents the two strands from coming back together to re-form a double helix?
Multiple Choice
Which one of the following statements regarding DNA replication is correct?
