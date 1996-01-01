Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A chemist has discovered a drug that blocks phosphoglucoisomerase, an enzyme that catalyzes the second reaction in glycolysis. He wants to use the drug to kill bacteria in people with infections. However, he cannot do this because __________.
A
bacteria are prokaryotes; they usually do not need to perform glycolysis
B
glycolysis produces so little ATP that the drug will have little effect
C
this step in the pathway of glycolysis can be skipped in bacteria but not in humans
D
glycolysis can occur without the action of enzymes
E
human cells must also perform glycolysis; the drug might also poison them