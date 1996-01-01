Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology35. SoilSoil and Nutrients
Problem 1b
Consider the following statements regarding limiting nutrients. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K) are common examples. T/F Their presence limits the availability of micronutrients. T/F Their availability tends to limit plant growth. T/F Certain macronutrients and micronutrients can be considered limiting nutrients.

