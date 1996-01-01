Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology29. FungiFungi Reproduction
0:47 minutes
Problem 2b
Evaluate the following statements about mushrooms. Select True or False for each statement. T/F A diploid zygote is formed when a male spore fertilizes a female spore. T/F Haploid spores are formed by meiosis in basidia. T/F A mushroom is a reproductive structure that consists largely of dikaryotic cells. T/F Mushrooms are part of the group that also includes bracket fungi, boletes, puffballs, and stinkhorns.

