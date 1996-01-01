General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
29. Fungi
Fungi Reproduction
Problem
Which feature below is unique to chytrids?
A
Asci (spore-producing sacs)
B
Cell walls made of chitin
C
Conidia
D
Soredia
E
Zoospores (flagellated spores)
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Short Video: Frog Development
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
Short Video: Zoospore Release
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: Fungal Growth and Nutrition
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
Fungi - Sexual Reproduction
by Tutorials Point (India) Ltd.
76 views
Hide transcripts
Fungal Reproductive Structures | Biology | Mycology
by greatpacificmedia
34 views
Hide transcripts
Fungi - Asexual Reproduction
by Tutorials Point (India) Ltd.
37 views
Hide transcripts
Fungi Reproduction - 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
58 views
1
Hide transcripts
Fungi Reproduction
by Biologybyme
59 views
Hide transcripts
fungus reproduction
by Ben Mountz
50 views
Hide transcripts
Fungal Reproduction
by SurpriseUnderTheKilt
117 views
Hide transcripts
reproduction in fungi
by BillNyeRulz
133 views
Hide transcripts
All About Fungi
by NG Science
56 views
Hide transcripts
structure of fungi
by BillNyeRulz
54 views
Hide transcripts
Fungi - Structure and growth
by Tutorials Point (India) Ltd.
61 views
Hide transcripts
All types of Classificattion of fungi : Morphological,Taxonomical,Location based
by Medical Hub
36 views
Hide transcripts
Fungal Morphology: The Parts of a Mushroom
by Professor Dave Explains
39 views
Hide transcripts
Fungi Reproduction - 2
by Jason Amores Sumpter
57 views
1
Hide transcripts
Fungi Reproduction - 3
by Jason Amores Sumpter
51 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: Life Cycle of a Mushroom
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.