53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
3:12 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Most scientific experts agree that climate change is already occurring and has potentially catastrophic consequences for all of life on Earth. The Paris Agreement of 2015 represented a global consensus on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, in 2017 the United States announced its intention to withdraw from the Agreement in 2020. Go online to research and summarize the main agreements reached in this historic global climate accord and the U.S. government's reasons for withdrawing. What roles do you think scientists, politicians, and citizens will need to play to cut emissions and limit global warming?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
546
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 40 videos