Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Calvin Cycle Phases The Calvin cycle consists of three main phases: carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration. In carbon fixation, carbon dioxide is incorporated into a five-carbon sugar, ribulose bisphosphate (RuBP), by the enzyme RuBisCO. During the reduction phase, ATP and NADPH produced in the light reactions convert the fixed carbon into glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P). Finally, in the regeneration phase, some G3P molecules are used to regenerate RuBP, allowing the cycle to continue. Recommended video: Guided course 10:58 10:58 3 Phases of the Calvin Cycle (C3 Pathway)

Light-Capturing Reactions Light-capturing reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts, where sunlight is absorbed by chlorophyll and other pigments. This energy is used to split water molecules, releasing oxygen and generating ATP and NADPH. These products are crucial for the Calvin cycle, as they provide the energy and reducing power needed for the conversion of carbon dioxide into organic molecules during the reduction phase. Recommended video: Guided course 04:06 04:06 Light Reactions of Photosynthesis