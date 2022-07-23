Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle
Problem 6`
Textbook Question
Describe the three phases of the Calvin cycle and how the products of the light-capturing reactions participate in this process.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the three phases of the Calvin cycle: The Calvin cycle consists of three main phases: carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of the ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate (RuBP).
Explain the carbon fixation phase: In this initial phase, carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere is attached to a five-carbon sugar named ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate (RuBP). This reaction is catalyzed by the enzyme ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase (RuBisCO), resulting in a six-carbon compound that immediately splits into two molecules of 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PGA).
Describe the reduction phase: The 3-PGA molecules are then phosphorylated by ATP (produced during the light reactions of photosynthesis) and reduced by NADPH (also produced during the light reactions) to form glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P). This is a key step where the energy and reducing power from the light reactions are used to form a carbohydrate.
Outline the regeneration of RuBP: Some of the G3P molecules go on to form glucose and other carbohydrates, while the majority are used to regenerate RuBP, enabling the cycle to continue. This regeneration process requires further ATP from the light reactions.
Connect the light reactions to the Calvin cycle: The ATP and NADPH, which are essential for the reduction and regeneration phases of the Calvin cycle, are products of the light-capturing reactions of photosynthesis. These molecules provide the necessary energy and reducing power that drive the synthesis of carbohydrates in the Calvin cycle.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Calvin Cycle Phases
The Calvin cycle consists of three main phases: carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration. In carbon fixation, carbon dioxide is incorporated into a five-carbon sugar, ribulose bisphosphate (RuBP), by the enzyme RuBisCO. During the reduction phase, ATP and NADPH produced in the light reactions convert the fixed carbon into glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P). Finally, in the regeneration phase, some G3P molecules are used to regenerate RuBP, allowing the cycle to continue.
Light-Capturing Reactions
Light-capturing reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts, where sunlight is absorbed by chlorophyll and other pigments. This energy is used to split water molecules, releasing oxygen and generating ATP and NADPH. These products are crucial for the Calvin cycle, as they provide the energy and reducing power needed for the conversion of carbon dioxide into organic molecules during the reduction phase.
Role of ATP and NADPH
ATP and NADPH are the primary energy carriers produced during the light-capturing reactions of photosynthesis. ATP provides the necessary energy for the conversion of 3-phosphoglycerate into G3P in the reduction phase of the Calvin cycle, while NADPH supplies the electrons needed for this reduction process. Together, they facilitate the transformation of inorganic carbon into organic compounds, which are essential for plant growth and energy storage.
