40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
Problem
What would you expect to see in an individual with low levels of blood protein in the capillaries?
A
Increased movement of fluid into the capillaries from the extracellular environment
B
Increased blood pressure
C
A net gain of fluid in the capillaries
D
Decreased lymph
E
Edema in the body tissues
