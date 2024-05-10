50. Population Ecology
Which type of survivorship curve would you expect K-selected organisms to follow & why?
Type I, because many resources are allocated to the survival of few offspring.
Type II, because the probability of death remains constant even if offspring are well cared for.
Type III, because many offspring are produced in K-selection.
Could be anywhere on the spectrum of survivorship curves, as it’s too difficult to predict.
