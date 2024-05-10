50. Population Ecology
r/K Selection
Which of the following statements about r & K selection is true?
A
K-selected organisms tend to exhibit iteroparity so they can better care for their offspring.
B
r-selected organisms tend to exhibit iteroparity so they can care for their offspring.
C
K-selected organisms often exhibit semelparity as they invest all their resources towards producing offspring.
D
r-selected organisms usually exhibit semelparity as they can’t continuously reproduce throughout life.
