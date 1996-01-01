Fill in the blanks to match some brain structures with their associated functions.
a. If the ___________ is severed, the right and left cerebral hemispheres cannot communicate.
b. The ___________ system helps store emotional memories.
c. Accounting for most of the weight of your brain is the highly folded ___________ ; it is the outer region of the ___________ .
d. The ___________ is responsible for hand-eye coordination.
e. The ___________ contains a cluster of neurons that function as the biological clock.
