General Biology45. Nervous SystemCentral and Peripheral Nervous System
Problem 3b
Fill in the blanks to match some brain structures with their associated functions. a. If the ___________ is severed, the right and left cerebral hemispheres cannot communicate. b. The ___________ system helps store emotional memories. c. Accounting for most of the weight of your brain is the highly folded ___________ ; it is the outer region of the ___________ . d. The ___________ is responsible for hand-eye coordination. e. The ___________ contains a cluster of neurons that function as the biological clock.

