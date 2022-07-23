Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Steroid Hormones Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble molecules derived from cholesterol that can easily pass through cell membranes. Unlike peptide hormones, they bind to intracellular receptors, leading to direct modulation of gene expression. This characteristic allows them to exert effects on target cells without the need for a complex signaling cascade.

Signal Transduction Cascade A signal transduction cascade is a series of biochemical events initiated by the binding of a signaling molecule to a receptor, leading to a cellular response. This process often involves multiple steps, including the activation of proteins and second messengers, amplifying the signal. In contrast, steroid hormones bypass this complexity, directly influencing cellular functions.