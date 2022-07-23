Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
10. Cell Signaling
Signal Amplification
2:21 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question
Suppose you were to model amplification by the phosphorylation cascade in Figure 11.16, using a penny for each kinase 1, a nickel for each kinase 2, and a dime for each kinase 3. Also suppose that Ras and each of the kinases can activate 10 proteins. How much money would you need to construct your model?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of each type of kinase at each step of the cascade. Since each kinase can activate 10 proteins, and each subsequent kinase is activated by the previous one, calculate the total number of kinases at each step. Start with 1 Ras activating 10 kinase 1 proteins.
Calculate the number of kinase 2 proteins activated by the 10 kinase 1 proteins. Since each kinase 1 can activate 10 kinase 2 proteins, multiply the number of kinase 1 proteins by 10.
Determine the number of kinase 3 proteins activated by the kinase 2 proteins. Multiply the total number of kinase 2 proteins by 10, as each kinase 2 can activate 10 kinase 3 proteins.
Assign monetary values to each type of kinase: a penny for each kinase 1, a nickel for each kinase 2, and a dime for each kinase 3. Calculate the total cost for each type of kinase by multiplying the number of kinases by their respective monetary values.
Sum the total costs for kinase 1, kinase 2, and kinase 3 to find out the total amount of money needed to construct the model.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phosphorylation Cascade
A phosphorylation cascade is a series of biochemical events where one enzyme activates another through the addition of phosphate groups. This process amplifies the signal within a cell, allowing a small initial signal to produce a large response. Each kinase in the cascade phosphorylates the next, leading to a rapid and extensive activation of downstream proteins.
Recommended video:
Kinases
Kinases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of phosphate groups from high-energy molecules, like ATP, to specific substrates, typically proteins. This phosphorylation can change the activity, localization, or interaction of the target proteins, playing a crucial role in regulating various cellular processes, including signal transduction and metabolism.
Recommended video:
Signal Amplification
Signal amplification refers to the process by which a small initial signal is greatly increased through a series of biochemical reactions. In the context of a phosphorylation cascade, each activated kinase can trigger multiple downstream proteins, leading to a significant enhancement of the cellular response. This mechanism is vital for ensuring that cells can respond effectively to external stimuli.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:10
Signal Amplification
Watch next
Master Signal Amplification with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice