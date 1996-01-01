Which of the following activities of soil bacteria does not contribute to creating usable nitrogen supplies for plant use?
a. the fixation of atmospheric nitrogen
b. the conversion of ammonium ions to nitrate ions
c. the decomposition of dead animals
d. the assembly of amino acids into proteins
