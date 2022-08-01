Types of Phosphorylation

so recall from our previous lesson videos that the whole point of Arabic cellular respiration is to make ah, lot of a t p or energy for the cell. But really, during Arabic cellular respiration, theeighties p that is being made can actually be made via two different types of phosphor elation. And so here in this video, we're introducing the types of phosphor elation that occurs during Arabic cellular respiration. And those two different types of phosphor relation that create ATP during aerobic cellular respiration are number one substrate level phosphor relation and number two oxidative phosphor relation. And so, in our next lesson, video will introduce substrate level foster relation and then later in another video will introduce oxidative foster relation. So I'll see you all in our next lesson video, where we introduce substrate level phosphor relation.

