Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology36. Plant ReproductionFlowers
0:50 minutes
Problem 2b
Textbook Question

In angiosperms, each pollen grain produces two sperm. What do these sperm do? a. Each one fertilizes a separate egg cell. b. One fertilizes an egg, and the other is kept in reserve. c. Both fertilize a single egg cell. d. One fertilizes an egg, and the other fertilizes a cell that develops into stored food.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:18m

Watch next

Master Alteration of Generations with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.