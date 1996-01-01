In angiosperms, each pollen grain produces two sperm. What do these sperm do?
a. Each one fertilizes a separate egg cell.
b. One fertilizes an egg, and the other is kept in reserve.
c. Both fertilize a single egg cell.
d. One fertilizes an egg, and the other fertilizes a cell that develops into stored food.
