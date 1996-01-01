Evaluate these statements about double fertilization. Select True or False for each sentence.
T/F Two zygotes are formed, but only one survives.
T/F One sperm fuses with an egg while the other sperm fuses with polar nuclei.
T/F It results in the formation of a diploid embryo and triploid endosperm.
T/F Both sperm involved in double fertilization form within the same pollen tube.
