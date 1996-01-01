Let's take a closer look at the Hershey Chase experiment, Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase were trying to answer the question. Is the genetic material made of protein or is it made of DNA? And to do this, they labeled protein and DNA in bacteria phases, bacteria phases are small viruses that reproduce by infecting bacteria. And there are good model to use because they only contain two biomolecules protein and DNA to do their experiment, they grew up bacteria phases in two conditions. First, they grew them in radioactive sulfur. Now, sulfur is present in protein but it's not present in DNA. Then they grew up bacteria, pages in radioactive phosphorus, phosphorus is in DNA, but it's not in protein. They infected bacteria with these two different phases. And then they used a common household blender to split things up and they put it in a centrifuge. And what they saw was that in solution was the radioactive sulfur. That's where the protein was, that means that the protein did not enter the cells because the cells were in the pellet, what was in the pellet? Well, the cells contained the radioactive DNA for bacteria phases to reproduce. They have to put their genetic material into a cell. This means that DNA is the genetic material. Now, if you need to remember Hershey Chase, separate from other experiments, you're learning, you can always just tell yourself that Hershey Chase had to chase the radioactive DNA.