14. DNA Synthesis
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
14. DNA Synthesis
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Hershey and Chase set out to determine what molecule served as the unit of inheritance. Which molecular component of the T2 virus actually ended up inside the cell?
2343
views
9
rank
Multiple Choice
Choose the incorrect statement about the results of the Hershey-Chase Experiment.
1759
views
11
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following facts did Hershey and Chase make use of in trying to determine whether DNA or protein is the genetic material?
3490
views
13
rank
Multiple Choice
Until Hershey and Chase showed that DNA was the genetic molecule of the phages they studied, what class of molecules was considered the best candidate for carrying genetic information and why?
719
views
Multiple Choice
A scientist assembles a bacteriophage with the protein coat of phage T2 and the DNA of phage T4. If this composite phage were allowed to infect a bacterium, the phages produced in the host cell would have __________.
1074
views
Multiple Choice
In an important experiment, a radioactively labeled bacteriophage was allowed to infect bacteria. In a first trial, the phage contained radioactive DNA, and radioactivity was detected inside the bacteria. Next, phage-containing radioactive protein was used, and the radioactivity was not detected inside the bacteria. These experiments led to the conclusion that __________.
1069
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following considerations was/were important in the choice of viruses and bacteria for early experiments on DNA?
553
views
Textbook Question
Scientists have discovered how to put together a bacteriophage with the protein coat of phage T2 and the DNA of phage lambda. If this composite phage were allowed to infect a bacterium, the phages produced in the host cell would have _________. (Explain your answer.) a. the protein of T2 and the DNA of lambda b. the protein of lambda and the DNA of T2 c. the protein and DNA of T2 d. the protein and DNA of lambda
833
views
Textbook Question
Scientific Thinking The success of an experiment often depends on choosing an appropriate organism to study. For example, Gregor Mendel was able to deduce the fundamental principles in genetics in part because of his choice of the pea plant. Reviewing Module 10.1, how did Hershey and Chase take advantage of the unique structural properties of bacteriophage T2 to determine the genetic material?
367
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice