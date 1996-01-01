Make a sketch of a simplified flower with all four organs, and indicate how the pattern of expression for just two genes (e.g., “D” and “E”) could, hypothetically, regulate the development of each organ. Consider that what’s important is whether a gene is on or off and that a structure can be specified when neither gene is expressed.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alteration of Generations with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter