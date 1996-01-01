Distance runner Paula Radcliffe has won dozens of long-distance races and held the women’s world record for the marathon since 2003. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Radcliffe. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes?
Predict the effect of training for a marathon on the number of muscle cells in the gastrocnemius. Explain.
