Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
2:42 minutes
Problem 12b
Textbook Question

Distance runner Paula Radcliffe has won dozens of long-distance races and held the women’s world record for the marathon since 2003. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Radcliffe. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? Predict who would likely have a greater proportion of fast glycolytic fibers in their gastrocnemius (calf) muscle—an elite distance runner or an elite sprinter. Explain.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:08m

Watch next

Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.